Cranbrook RCMP looking for missing tourists from Germany

The Cranbrook RCMP are currently asking the public’s assistance in locating two tourists from Germany.

On July 7th, the Cranbrook RCMP was called by a family member, concerned over the fact that they had not heard from travelling family since June 29th.

The duo was at Horseshoe Lake and had sent their GPS co-ordinates home to family in Germany. Since that time the pair have not been heard from, says Cst Katie Forgeron.

The two missing individuals are Johanna Kanzler, age 30, and David Szech, age 31. They were driving a 2014 blue Dodge Grand Caravan, British Columbia license plate PT764H.

If anyone sees Johanna or David, please call the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.