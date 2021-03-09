Cranbrook RCMP on the lookout for stolen Volkswagen

The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan was last seen in Marysville on Tuesday afternoon

Cranbrook RCMP are currently looking for a Volkswagen SUV that was reportedly stolen on Monday (March 8).

RCMP say that yesterday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a report was filed about a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan. The vehicle was stolen from the 700-block of 22nd Ave N in Cranbrook and was last seen in the Marysville area of Kimberley Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle is described as a black, 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan sport utility vehicle, BC license plate BX1 85B.

If anyone sees this vehicle they are asked to contact the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

