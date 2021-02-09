Cranbrook RCMP, police dog rescue stranded quadder

Police dog Demin aided in the rescue of an elderly gentleman and his wife

The elderly man standing in front of his quad stuck in the deep snow in the background. (Cranbrook RCMP file)

Cranbrook RCMP are hailing their police service dog Denim as a hero after he helped to locate a man who was stranded with his ATV in the Stropky Road area last week.

On February 3, the local detachment got an emergency call about an elderly gentleman who was quadding in the Stropky Road area and got stuck in the snow with his ATV, said police in a press release. The man was not able to make his way out of the area or back home.

RCMP say that the man’s spouse tried to help get the quad out, however they were both unsuccessful and eventually called the police for help. The pair are a couple in their 80’s.

Cst. Katie Forgeron said that cold temperatures caused police to act quickly.

“With darkness falling and the temperatures plummeting in the region, front line officers recognized that the need to reach the elderly couple was dire,” said Forgeron. “The man’s wife, who was beginning to experience symptoms of hypothermia, used her emergency whistle to help guide searchers to their location. With PSD Denim leading the charge, those police officers were able to quickly locate the couple and escort them to safety.”

Both the man and woman were okay, and neither required medical assistance.

“Despite having some essential supplies, the pair were not prepared to spend the night outside in the frigid conditions,” said RCMP, adding that three police officers were able to lift and reposition the ATV and move it out of the area.

“Our officers were so pleased that they were able to reach the couple before night fall and hypothermia could fully set in, one even claiming this is the kind of calls they signed up for,” explained Forgeron. “The elderly couple expressed their admiration at the police response time and their appreciation to the officers, with a special invite to join them for bacon and eggs.”



