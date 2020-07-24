Cranbrook RCMP responding to hit and run east of Jaffray

Suspect fled the scene, believed to be hiding between Cranbrook and Jaffray

Cranbrook RCMP are currently responding to a hit and run east of Jaffray.

The local detachment says that the suspect fled the scene and is currently driving a spray painted black 2001 Nissan Sentra with a bike strapped to the top and leaking fuel.

The suspect is believed to be hiding somewhere in between Jaffray and Cranbrook. The public is asked to please call 911 if sighted.

