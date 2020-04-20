Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing person

Police are asking for public help finding a woman who was reported missing Sunday in the Gold Creek area.

Kerissa Jean Lancaster was last seen by family around the five-kilometre marker up Gold Creek Rd at approximately 4:40 p.m. yesterday afternoon

Lancaster is described as:

• 5’2” in height;

• 110 lbs;

• Brown shoulder length hair;

• Green eyes

Lancaster was last seen driving a Black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with a BC license plate MF7319.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts or sees the described pickup truck is encouraged to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended
Next story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing person

Police are asking for public help finding a woman who was reported… Continue reading

City of Cranbrook responds to first confirmed COVID-19 case in community

City encourages residents to stay calm and continue adhering to provincial guidelines

Crown land camping is still allowed but you cannot access through parks

Just before the Easter long weekend (April 8) B.C. announced the closure… Continue reading

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to area food banks

Kootenay Savings Credit Union is donating $50,000 to 11 area food banks… Continue reading

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

Harry and Meghan say they won’t co-operate with UK tabloids

The couple said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

E-commerce giants offer cash advances, waive fees and more amid COVID-19

The moves come as companies across Canada are struggling to stay afloat

‘I just want to survive:’ Greenhouses struggling with economic reality of COVID-19

Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia and Quebec have designated garden centres as an essential service

Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during pandemic

The association has received at least 100 public complaints over the past 10 days

RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

Suspect was killed after being intercepted by officers, police say

Most Read