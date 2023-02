The Cranbrook RCMP is currently seeking assistance in locating a missing woman.

Elizabeth “Liz” Louise Geddes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Cranbrook, B.C.

The RCMP’s description of Geddes is as follows:

· 36 years old

· 5’6” in height

· 130 lbs

· Chin length reddish hair

· Blue eyes

· Wears glasses

Anyone with information on her wherabouts is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471