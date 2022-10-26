Police are looking to speak with the driver of a small red hatchback after a hit-and-run on Cranbrook Street North. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP seek hit-and-run driver

On October 17 Cranbrook RCMP were called to a hit-and-run on Cranbrook Street North.

Around 1 p.m., the driver of a smaller grey sedan was heading southbound near the 400 block of the Strip. A vehicle in the inside lane began drifting and struck the sedan on its driver side, causing damage to the vehicle. The driver of the sedan pulled into a parking lot, fully expecting the other driver to pull over. They did not.

“We are looking to speak with the driver of a small red hatchback,” Says Cst Katie Forgeron. “We were able to get video surveillance of the area and are asking anyone who can identify the red vehicle to call the Cranbrook RCMP”.

