Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a report of a stolen travel trailer.

The 2012, 32-foot white Keystone with BC plate UMC86M was stolen late evening on July 21, 2020.

The suspect vehicle was a blue Ford F150 with chrome door handles.

If anyone has information on stolen vehicles or other offences, please consider calling Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org