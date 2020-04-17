Cranbrook RCMP seeking assistance in locating missing person

Cranbrook RCMP are currently asking the public to help locate a missing female.

Stephanie Lamarche was last heard from via text yesterday morning when she advised family members she was going looking for a campsite. Family has not been able to get in touch with her since that time.

Lamarche is described as:

• An Aboriginal female;

• 5’6” in height;

• Approximately 170 lbs;

• Brown hair and brown eyes

Lamarche is believed to be driving a 2012 Nissan Frontier, BC license plate NR8661.

“We just want to ensure the wellbeing of Ms. Lamarche. If anyone sees her or the vehicle they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Kimberley asks for more physical distancing on trails
Next story
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP seeking assistance in locating missing person

Cranbrook RCMP are currently asking the public to help locate a missing… Continue reading

City of Kimberley asks for more physical distancing on trails

City will consider recommending trail closure if there isn’t more compliance

Kimberley and District Community Foundation supports Spark Youth Centre

by Aleata Harty-Blank The lights may be out, but that doesn’t mean… Continue reading

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

Custom shirts made for 2020 grads who won’t get a ceremony

Two Kimberley women collaborate with Big Magic to give grads something to remember the occasion

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

#TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Hand-written notes, video links, drawings, expressions of love and support to seniors encouraged

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Teresa Wiedrick has already learned what many parents are trying to work out during the pandemic

Federal wage subsidy payments to flow first week of May, officials tell MPs

Online applications will open April 27 and officials expect to have processed 90 per cent of claims by May 4

Most Read