Cranbrook RCMP seek witnesses after man shot during altercation

The Cranbrook RCMP are seeking witnesses after a man was shot during an altercation Saturday night.

At about 7:25 p.m., August 27, Cranbrook RCMP received a call to a shots fired complaint in the Ridgeview Road area of the city.

Witnesses report that an altercation ensued between a man living in the area and two other individuals. During the altercation one man was severely injured as a result of suspected gun fire.

“RCMP quickly flooded the area but the suspect managed to leave prior to police attendance,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. Although the suspect is still at large, “we do not believe that there is a danger to the general public at this time”, she added.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident and has been flown to another jurisdiction to receive treatment.

RCMP is looking for anyone who might have been in the area Saturday night, including anyone driving on the Ridgeview Rd area between 6:45p.m. and 7:30p.m., who might have dash cam video of the area, to please contact the office at 250-489-3471.

