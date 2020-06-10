Cranbrook RCMP seize drugs, cash after lengthy investigation

Four people have been taken into police custody, facing potential charges

Cranbrook RCMP is reporting that after a lengthy investigation into suspected drug trafficking, the local detachment has taken four people into police custody and seized a sizeable amount of drugs and money.

“On June 6, 2020, RCMP conducted a traffic stop in the 500-block of Victoria Avenue in Cranbrook. Following a brief struggle, three men were taken into police custody for allegedly being in possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron in a press release. “As a result of the investigation, more information led the RCMP to a residence on Wardner Fort Steele Road where a female was also arrested, and more items located.”

Cranbrook RCMP officers seized what they suspected to be fentanyl and various forms of cocaine, along with $7,600 in cash.

Four people were taken into police custody. They now face potential charges and will appear in court on a later date.

“We are very fortunate to have intercepted and seized these illicit drugs before they made it to the streets of Cranbrook,” says Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP. “We remain committed to continue to do our part to make Cranbrook and the surrounding community safe by targeting the sale of illicit drugs.”

