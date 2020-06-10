RCMP seized drugs and weapons in Cranbrook at the beginning of June. (File Photo)

Cranbrook RCMP seize drugs, cash after lengthy investigation

Four people have been taken into police custody, facing potential charges

Cranbrook RCMP is reporting that after a lengthy investigation into suspected drug trafficking, the local detachment has taken four people into police custody and seized a sizeable amount of drugs and money.

“On June 6, 2020, RCMP conducted a traffic stop in the 500-block of Victoria Avenue in Cranbrook. Following a brief struggle, three men were taken into police custody for allegedly being in possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron in a press release. “As a result of the investigation, more information led the RCMP to a residence on Wardner Fort Steele Road where a female was also arrested, and more items located.”

Cranbrook RCMP officers seized what they suspected to be fentanyl and various forms of cocaine, along with $7,600 in cash.

Four people were taken into police custody. They now face potential charges and will appear in court on a later date.

“We are very fortunate to have intercepted and seized these illicit drugs before they made it to the streets of Cranbrook,” says Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP. “We remain committed to continue to do our part to make Cranbrook and the surrounding community safe by targeting the sale of illicit drugs.”

READ MORE: Overdoses ‘sadly normalized’ in British Columbia: addictions minister

READ MORE: B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. human rights commissioner hosting town hall via Zoom for Interior residents, organizations
Next story
15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP seize drugs, cash after lengthy investigation

Four people have been taken into police custody, facing potential charges

State of local emergency declared in Windermere due to flood concerns

A State of Local Emergency has been declared in Windermere due to… Continue reading

Central and Watkins proposal receives zoning change

Kimberley City Council unanimously approves zoning amendment

St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino celebrates 20 years of golf

A dream of reconciliation resulting in a championship course owned by the Ktunaxa communities

MP Morrison demands Liberals recall Parliament

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian not satisfied with plan for summer committee meetings

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. school held ‘Slave Day’ in 2009, selling students to other students

Leadership students carried books, wrestled for an audience for school fundraiser

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

Canadian Paediatric Society calls on education ministries to allow graduations

Many in-person graduation ceremonies have shifted to a virtual model or been cancelled or postponed

B.C. human rights commissioner hosting town hall via Zoom for Interior residents, organizations

Kasari Govender said the priority is to hear about pressing human rights issues people are facing

Canyon Park in the Creston Valley switches to day use only due to COVID-19

Camping will not be allowed due to this change.

COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Statistics Canada report finds nearly half of layoffs in past recessions became permanent

‘Almost complete loss’ of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans is also exploring how hatcheries could be used to restore runs affected by the landslide

Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cancelled for 2020

The event has been postponed to September 2021 due to COVID-19

Most Read