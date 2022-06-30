Cranbrook RCMP warns public of rental scam

Police are warning the public of a rental scam, where a fake landlord is pretending to rent out properties in Cranbrook and Ontario. (File Photo)

Cranbrook RCMP is warning the public of a rental scam, with someone advertising rentals they don’t own in both Cranbrook and Ontario.

Police say that on June 26 the local detachment was notified that a man went online to rent a place in Ontario, providing the “landlord” with first and last month’s rent for $2,800.

“When the victim then asked to see the residence in person, the suspect ceased all contact,” said RCMP in a press release. “Members were told that a person using the email markcameron36@yahoo.com was on several sites attempting to rent out an apartment in both Ontario and Cranbrook.”

Photos for both rentals were the same, and the online links to the rentals have since expired.

“Scammers are going online, uploading photos of apartments and posing as the owners in order to get cash. We want potential renters to know that they should not give out any money before viewing a property in person and ensuring the person showing the house or apartment proves ownership,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.



