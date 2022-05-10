Cranbrook, RDEK receive $78,000 for poverty reduction initiatives

Cranbrook and local governments in the Regional District of East Kootenay are receiving $78,000 from the province to partner on a collaborative approach on reducing poverty in the region.

The funding is from the Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities. The program aims to support local government projects and plans to reduce poverty at the local level and develop initiatives that align with the province’s poverty reduction strategy.

“Local governments are best suited to identify chronic and emerging issues in their own communities,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “These grants will support action at the local level. Municipalities will work with community partners to develop strategies that can break the cycle of poverty, strengthening communities and improving the lives of all British Columbians.”

Elsewhere in the Kootenays, Nelson received $50,000 for Together Nelson: Year One, a customized program that aims to improve financial literacy skills and job readiness, while the Regional District of Central Kootenay received $25,000 to develop an affordable housing action plan.

According to the province, all projects will involve community-based poverty reduction organizations, people with lived experience with poverty, businesses, and local First Nation organizations.

All told, the province distributed $1 million for 18 projects or initiatives spanning 24 local governments.