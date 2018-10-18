Cranbrook resident missing since Wednesday afternoon

RCMP looking for assistance in finding Jim Roberts

Cranbrook RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating a local Cranbrook resident.

On October 17, 72-year old Jim Roberts was reported missing by family members after last being seen around 3 pm.

Jim was last seen wearing a western style button-up shirt, blue jeans, white running shoes and a grey/black Rocky Mountain Ranch hat. Jim might have a possible black hoodie with white writing on it. Jim has heart issues and requires medication on a regular basis.

Should you locate Jim please immediately contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Previous story
Great British Columbia ShakeOut earthquake drill reminder
Next story
Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

Just Posted

Win one, lose one; Dynamiters split weekend games

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters took to the road last Friday to… Continue reading

Cranbrook resident missing since Wednesday afternoon

RCMP looking for assistance in finding Jim Roberts

School trustee candidates debate

Candidates for School District 6 (SD6) Trustee gathered at McKim on Tuesday… Continue reading

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Kimberley’s cannabis stores are open for business

Both are working through the process for a legal permit

Kimberley Mayoral forum at McKim

A summary of the topics discussed at Tuesday night’s Mayoral candidate forum.

Foster care is ‘superhighway to homelessness,’ youth advocate tells Nelson audience

Katherine McParland grew up in foster care and lived on the streets

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

In Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael, some coming home find no home

State emergency management officials said some 124,500 customers across the Panhandle were still without power Wednesday morning and 1,157 remained in shelters.

Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

Saudi Arabia, which initially called the allegations “baseless,” has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press over recent days.

Manhunt in Crimea for possible accomplice in school attack

An 18-year-old student, who later killed himself, was initially believed to be the only one involved

Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

Police in Canada posted a photo of a $215 ticket given to someone who allegedly had a baggy of marijuana in their car

Most Read