Cranbrook Search and Rescue responds to injured snowmobiler on Sunday

One injured snowmobiler was taken by STARS Air ambulance to Calgary, following a response by Cranbrook Search and Rescue to a serious accident in the Perry Creek FSR area on Sunday, March 6.

Cranbrook Search and Rescue was called to the airport to meet Eclipse Helicopters, flying into the area with an Avalanche Technician, a Rescue Technician and a BC Emergency Health Services Advance Care Paramedic.

Ground crews with Kimberley Search and Rescue also responded to a staging area with snowmobiles and a tracked side-by-side.

Once the scene was located, search and rescue crews decided it would be best for STARS Air Ambulance to fly the patient to hospital in Calgary, due to the nature of the subject’s injures. All emergency response personnel worked together to get the patient loaded into the STARS Air Ambulance, and further stabilize them.

Cranbrook Search and Rescue thanks partners at Eclipse Helicopters, BCEHS, STARS Air Ambulance, as well as bystanders for a well coordinated scene.


