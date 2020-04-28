Cranbrook seniors care facility no longer a COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

Interior Health has declared that a seniors care facility in Cranbrook is no longer classified as a COVID-19 outbreak.

A staff case of COVID-19 was identified at Kootenay Street Village by Interior Health on April 16, but there has not been any transmission between staff or residents since then, according Golden Life Management, which manages and operates the facility.

The company announced the update in a letter to staff and residents.

“This letter is as much a good news letter to our residents, families, and staff as it is a letter of gratitude for those putting in such valiant efforts,” wrote Celeste Mullin, Vice President for Golden Life Management.

“These past two weeks have been demanding and challenging, our teams’ selfless dedication to protecting each other, our residents, our families, and our communities has not gone unnoticed. Each day our staff chose to come to work, leaving their families, children, friends, and loved ones at home, to ensure that our residents are safe, loved, and cared for.”

When the case at Kootenay Street Village was announced, Interior Health said a response team of experts was working with the facility to recommend appropriate infection control response. Since then, Interior Health had a presence at the site to support residents and staff at the facility.

“During the outbreak, we had Health Authority personnel on site to assess our policies and procedures and it was noted that the measures put in place are effective, and are being followed,” continued Mullin. “We continue to be vigilant and hold the line, with a strong focus on keeping our sites COVID-19 free by following our strong prevention strategy. With the weather getting warmer we know it becomes harder to follow protocols, but we must not bend.

“We kept our residents safe at Kootenay Street Village by following the policies and procedures and we must continue to do so now.”



