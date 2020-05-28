Cranbrook vet cautioning public about suspected dog poisonings

Steeples Vet Clinic is warning of suspicious cases of suspected poisonings in the Gold Creek area

Steeples Vet Clinic is warning the public about a suspected dog poisoning in the gold creek area, pictured. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Steeples Veterinary Clinic is cautioning the public, and more specifically dog owners, to be cautious around the Gold Creek area and the rock quarry on Hidden Valley Road near Cranbrook.

In a Facebook post, Steeples explained that they have “suspicious cases of suspected poisonings” from dogs that have visited this area.

“We don’t have any other information at this time, but we currently have an open investigation with the RCMP,” said Steeples Vet Clinic in their online post. “If you see your dog ingest something suspicious while out walking please call your veterinarian right away.”

Top Crop Garden Farm and Pet also posted to Facebook, offering a $1000 reward.

“Top Crop will offer a $1000 reward towards the prosecution of the people responsible for this act of cruelty! Please contact the rcmp with any info. I will personally write the cheque to catch the awful person responsible for this,” reads the post.

When contacted, Steeples Vet Clinic explained that they have no further information to add. The RCMP say they have been advised of the possible poisoning.

The RCMP is working closely with local Veterinary Clinics to determine the cause. The previous year’s incidents are being reviewed to determine if there is a link with this latest occurrence.

“We ask residents to take extra care when enjoying all of the local forested area.” Said Cpl Mitch Mercier, “as always, owners should be mindful of what their animals are doing and prevent the ingestion of natural and other substance not given to them by their owner.”

Cranbrook RCMP are still requesting that anyone with any information regarding these incidents to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

