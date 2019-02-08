Cranbrook youth facing weapons, drug charges

A 16-year-old Cranbrook youth has been arrested and charged with several firearms and drug offences, according to RCMP.

Police made the arrest earlier this week, acting on information that the suspect was in possession of a firearm and activly seeling drugs out of a local residence. A search warrant was obtained and executed, where a firearm, a large amount of unspecified pre-packaged drugs and cash were seized.

The youth’s identity cannot be released due to publication restrictions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He remains in custody and is facing charges of uttering threats, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, trafficking, and breach of an Intensive Support and Supervision Order.

He is set for a court appearance on Feb. 19.