UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after Kelowna crane collapse

UPDATE: 1:03 p.m.

B.C. Emergency Health Services is reporting that three people have been transported to the hospital: one is in critical condition, one in serious condition and another one with minor injuries.

The service added it responded with 12 ground ambulances, including two critical care teams.

Colleen Hansen's son is one of the workers who was taking the crane down this morning. She says her son is fine, but he told her other workers were hurt. pic.twitter.com/XjsX1tpdfW — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 12, 2021

_______

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

A safe bus is being provided to residents on Doyle Avenue who have been evacuated as result of the incident.

Construction sites in the area have also been shut down for inspections following the collapse at the Brooklyn on Bernard development.

_______

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

West Kelowna technical rescue team is on scene along with a significant RCMP and BC Ambulance presence.

There are reports people are trapped in the building that the crane collapsed on.

Residents from nearby homes are being evacuated and told to meet at a welcome centre that is being set up at the Queensway Bus Loop.

RCMP on scene, stated the area of the downtown area near St. Paul Street and Bernard Ave will be shut down for some time due to the serious ‘industrial accident’.

As a result of the incident, power has been disrupted too much of the downtown core, and traffic is being re-routed out of the area.

All motorists are asked to avoid the entire downtown core at this time.

_________

UPDATE: 11:26 a.m.

The crane that toppled onto a building in downtown Kelowna, was being dismantled today according to a witness on scene.

A woman, who did not wish to be named, said she came to work this morning and went to park her vehicle on St. Paul Street when she was stopped by construction workers who told her they were dismantling a crane today.

“They told me my parking spot is the last one on the end, so they told me I might not want to park here and to park at my own risk,” she explained.

Lots of people around watching. Lots of ambulances responding. I've heard from a few witnesses and people who were in nearby buildings some may be trapped. pic.twitter.com/uNZnTylg4W — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 12, 2021

She said she was with her young daughter and the two of them were headed into her office when she heard a loud bang and a co-worker yell ‘get out of the building’.

“The three of us ran out the front door and everyone else ran behind us,” she said.

She said she heard her boss was trapped behind his desk and that he had to hide under it.

“There is a rumour people are trapped in our building on the top floor,” she said.

RCMP has closed Bernard Avenue, St. Paul St, Doyle Ave and Bertram Street.

More than 2,500 FortisBC customers are without power in the area from Recreation Avenue to south side of Harvey Avenue, following the crane collapse.

Residents in nearby homes are being evacuated as a safety precaution.

__________

A crane has collapsed onto a building downtown Kelowna.

The incident happened about 11 a.m., Monday, July 12.

Kelowna RCMP responded to the incident at around 10:55 a.m. (Contributed by Scott Amis)

According to witnesses a crane, that was working on the Brooklyn on Bernard development, fell onto an office building on the corner of St. Paul Street. There are reports that some people may be trapped.

Michael Rodriguez/ Kelowna Capital News

Kelowna RCMP have closed down the area and are advising people to stay away from the area at this time. There are some reports about some injuries, according to witnesses in the area. There were also some reports that the crane was being taken down today.

This situation is still ongoing. The story will be updated as more details become available.

Michael Rodriguez/ Kelowna Capital News

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



Breaking NewsCity of Kelowna