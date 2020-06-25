Crawford Bay cancels Canada Day celebration and fireworks

Many Kimberley and Cranbrooks residents attend this annual event

Unfortunately the Kootenay Lake Chamber of Commerce has had to cancel the Canada Day events at Crawford Bay Park but also the most important of all, the fireworks over Kootenay Lake.

These spectacular fireworks have no distracting city lights and are enhanced by about 20 boats nearby that are setting off their own displays, all enhanced by the reflections of the water.

This attracts over 4000 viewers each year including many from Kimberley and Cranbrook which no longer have holiday fireworks.

According to Tom Lymbery, the Gray Creek Pass is likely to remain closed until about July 15th because of the Redding Creek washout, and there is no possible bypass.

Len Palajac of Cranbrook Forestry advises that a temporary wooden bridge is unlikely to be available until mid July. A Bailey Bridge would work well but none is available.

The snow at the 6800 foot pass summit will be clear by June 27th as it only had 150 feet to melt on Sunday June 21st. This creates a major problem as people continue to hope to make their way through no matter how many signs are posted.

Canada Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer
Next story
Canada’s proportion of COVID long-term care deaths double that of other countries: study

Just Posted

Crawford Bay cancels Canada Day celebration and fireworks

Many Kimberley and Cranbrooks residents attend this annual event

Kimberley receives $120K grant for 4th Ave Pathway Connection project

Kimberley is one of four Kootenay communities to benefit from B.C.’s Active… Continue reading

Thunderstorm watch issued for the East Kootenay

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region on… Continue reading

Fundraising goal reached for new diagnostic equipment at Cranbrook hospital

Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary donates $45,000 to reach $1.2 million goal for SPECT CT

Kimberley Pipe Band together again

The Kimberley pipe band as well as Highland dancers played to a… Continue reading

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

Canada’s proportion of COVID long-term care deaths double that of other countries: study

LTC residents made up 81 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the country

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

Most Read