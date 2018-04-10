Credit Union amalgamation process continues

Kootenay Savings is one of seven credit unions involved in an exploration of amalgamation.

Last fall, it was announced that seven credit unions across the Kootenay, Columbia Valley and Boundary regions of British Columbia were exploring an amalgamation. Columbia Valley, Creston & District, East Kootenay Community, Grand Forks, Heritage, Kootenay Savings and Nelson & District Credit Unions have been engaged in discussion around the design and potential of a new, united credit union.

The process is being driven by the rapidly evolving pace of the financial services industry, and the opportunity to share resources and expertise across the region.

There have been more than 60 people involved in the project, which is a first for Canada. An amalgamation between this many credit unions have never been done in Canada before.

In a media release, it was announced that the business case for the amalgamation is being finalized. Once that is done, it will be reviewed for approval by the Boards of Directors of each of the credit unions. If that approval occurs, an application for amalgamation will be referred to the Financial Institutions Commission of BC.

Also during this process, each partnering credit union will begin a formal consultation process with their members so their members will have the

opportunity to learn more about the proposed new credit union. Finally, every member of each participating credit union will be given a vote to approve the resolution approved by their Board of Directors.

This will be a lengthy process and will likely continued through 2018.

A website www.exploringstrengthandunity.ca has been set up to provide more information.

Last fall, Kootenay Saving CEO Brent Tremblay told the Bulletin that whatever the outcome of the exploration, there would be no job loss at either the corporate or branch level.

Previous story
UPDATE: Worker dies in industrial incident at Fording River mine

Just Posted

Credit Union amalgamation process continues

Last fall, it was announced that seven credit unions across the Kootenay,… Continue reading

UPDATE: Worker dies in industrial incident at Fording River mine

RCMP and Ministry of Mines on scene investigating an industrial accident

Sparks Youth Centre in Kimberley accepting prom dress donations

Graduation and the prom is a rite of passage for Grade 12… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters off to Cyclone Taylor Cup

The bus carrying the Kimberley Dynamiters to the Cyclone Taylor Cup in… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Spring Splash is a long-standing tradition at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Every year… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Spring Splash is a long-standing tradition at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Every year… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Was your data scraped in the Facebook scandal? Here’s how to check

Facebook CEO admits the personal information of more than 87 million people was used

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead

B.C. teen swimmer wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna B.C., wins her eighth medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Most Read