Paul Dort was named the 2020 Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Paul Dort was named the 2020 Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Creston local receives Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year Award

Paul Dort hasn’t missed a market since he began volunteering a year ago

A local hard-working volunteer has been recognized provincially for his efforts.

Paul Dort was named the Volunteer of the Year at the 2020 BC Farmers’ Market Awards.

Three years ago, Dort moved to the Creston Valley from Ontario for his retirement.

“It reminded me of my little hometown in Nova Scotia,” he said. “Everyone here is so friendly. I had only been in town three weeks, and people were saying hi to me on the street.”

Dort stays busy donating his time to various organizations up to six days a week, including the Creston Valley Food Action Coalition, TAPS (Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors), and the Creston Valley Museum.

He also offers home repairs for the Better at Home program. Recently, he built a deck for a senior living in Wynndel.

Dort also hasn’t missed getting up early on a Saturday since he started volunteering at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market a year ago. He helps unload the vendor tents and tables, then takes it all down again at the end of the day.

“I’m retired, so I’ve got nothing but time on my hands,” said Dort. “I just love to help out and give back to the community.”

Volunteering is something that he’s always done throughout his life.

“Now, I’m putting in more hours than I did with my career job, but I like it,” he said.

He encourages others to take the time to volunteer in their community.

“It’s a great way to give back to society, and you never know who you could be helping,” said Dort.

“I think everyone can find an afternoon or an hour somewhere to help others. Especially in a small town like this, volunteers are what keeps all of these programs running sustainably on a very small budget. It wouldn’t be possible without them.”

For a full list of the 2020 awards announced in February, visit bcfarmersmarket.org/events/bcafm-conference/2020-farmers-market-awards.

READ MORE: Scorching temperatures break a 1937 record for Creston

READ MORE: Join the challenge to help Creston become Canada’s most active community

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: Kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

 

@kelseyannayates
kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston Valley

Previous story
Wildsight to hire and train Kimberley-Cranbrook youth for climate action
Next story
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

Just Posted

Brent Bidston is the president of Angel Flight East Kootenay. Black Press file photo.
RDEK speeds up grant funding to local medical transport service

While the total dollar amount committed to Angel Flight East Kootenay remains the same, more funding will come in faster

WildSafeBC offering free online safety courses and other training online.
WildSafeBC offering online resources and training for wildlife safety

In their continuous efforts to minimize human conflicts with wildlife, WildSafeBC has… Continue reading

Amy Hotchkiss (left) and Kris Dickeson have been hired as Recovery Advisors tasked with helping business owners in the Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake region and Cranbrook-Kimberley area connect to supports under the ETSI-BC Rural Business and Community Recovery Program. Photo submitted.
Two Recovery Advisors hired for Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake and Cranbrook-Kimberley areas

Kootenay Employment Services has hired Amy Hotchkiss and Kris Dickeson to serve… Continue reading

Last year’s reverse grad parade, organized by parents. Paul Rodgers file.
Selkirk’s Class of 2021 will have another virtual grad

School is bound by Ministry of Education guidelines in terms of what type of ceremony can be held

Photo courtesy Sylena McCuaig.
Selkirk Aboriginal Education and Art program students create tribute

The Aboriginal Education and Art program at Selkirk Secondary School, created this… Continue reading

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

A fundraiser intended to fund the search of Vancouver Island’s five residential school for children’s remains topped $100,000 Friday (June 4). (Black Press Media file photo)
Fundraiser to search more B.C. residential schools tops $100,000

Indigenous leaders hope to use radar technology to search for lost children on Vancouver Island

Most Read