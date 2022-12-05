(File)

Creston man arrested for impersonating a police officer

Three local businesses were convinced to give him store credit

A Creston man is facing charges for posing as an undercover police officer.

On Nov. 20, the RCMP received complaints from three local businesses that an officer was soliciting goods on store credit. Felix Ference, 57, never returned to pay for the items as he had initially promised.

During these interactions, Ference allegedly produced legitimate-looking police identification and business cards during these interactions, but he in no way works for the RCMP or any other police force.

Ference was arrested and appeared in court last Monday (Nov. 28) facing charges of impersonating a peace officer, theft under $5,000, and fraud and $5,000. He was released on multiple conditions to return to court on Dec. 22.

“We know it is not uncommon for small businesses to extend credit to customers in more rural areas,” said Const. Brett Urano. “If you were victim to this, or someone attempted to gain store credit purporting to work with the police, we would like to hear from you.”

If you believe you fell victim to this man, call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 to report any other instances of Ference attempting to gain goods or services from your business.

