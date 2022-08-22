Oliver Ole Langelid is wanted by the Creston RCMP for sex crimes. Photo supplied by RCMP

Creston man wanted for sex crimes

Oliver Ole Langelid has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 16

The Creston RCMP have asked for the public’s help to locate a wanted criminal.

Oliver Ole Langelid, 71, is wanted on an endorsed warrant on charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault.

Langelid is described as a white man standing six-foot-one and weighing 174 pounds. He has greying brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes.

He was last known to be in Creston and has failed to attend court.

To report any information on Langelid’s whereabouts, contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

