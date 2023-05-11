Creston RCMP looking for missing person

Robert “Felix” Unger may have travelled to Abbotsford

The Creston RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

On April 27, Robert “Felix” Unger was reported missing and was last seen approximately three weeks prior. The police and his friends are concerned for Unger’s wellbeing.

Police have received information that Unger may have travelled to Abbotsford, B.C.

Unger is described as a white 72-year-old man, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 pounds with black greying hair and hazel eyes. He also goes by the name Felix.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Creston RCMP at 250-425-9313.

READ MORE: Wanted man arrested by Creston RCMP

Creston Valleymissing person