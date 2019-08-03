Crews continue to battle South Teepee fire

There has been minimal fire growth, however, more accurate mapping has it up to 25 hectares

BC Wildfire Service crews and personnel continue to battle the South Teepee fire south of Cranbrook. BC Wildfire Service photo.

A wildfire south of Cranbrook has been mapped at 25 hectares, as the BC Wildfire Service continues to work at containing the blaze.

The South Teepee wildfire, a suspected lighting-caused event, flared up on Wednesday afternoon approximately 30 kilometres south of the city.

While there has been minimal fire growth, more accurate mapping has it spread out over 25 hectares.

Ashley Davidoff, a fire information officer with the Southeast Fire Centre, says 41 personnel are currently on site, with 6 pieces of heavy euqipment and one helicopter also in support of supression efforts that include machine guards and hose lay.

Davidoff also said that forecasters are expecting warmer temperatures, which could influence fire behaviour and pose challenges for fire supression.



