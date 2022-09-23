Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to the vehicle fire early Thursday morning, when a fire was discovered in the back of a GFL collection truck downtown. City of Cranbrook File.

Crews respond to garbage truck fire in Cranbrook

No injuries reported, but truck sustained damage

Quick work from crews made sure that a fire was extinguished in a garbage collection truck in Cranbrook Thursday morning.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to the vehicle fire Thursday morning after it was discovered in the back of a GFL collection truck downtown.

The truck was located in the alley between 8th and 9th Avenue South between Baker Street and 1st Street South, the City of Cranbrook explained in a press release.

“Firefighters responded to the call for service at 7:45 a.m., with two trucks and four firefighters [on scene],” the City said. “Crews were able to quickly knock down and extinguish the fire. Quick action by the truck driver reduced further damage to the vehicle. Public Works crews were also on hand to assist in ensuring adequate water to the firefighters and clean-up efforts.”

Although there were no injuries reported, the GFL truck did sustain damage, the City adds. The City did not say what caused the fires.

“As we head into the fall and winter months, more and more people will be starting to use their wood stoves and fireplaces,” the City said. “It is important to remember that any ashes you intend to dispose of are fully extinguished and cold to the touch before they are thrown out.”

 

