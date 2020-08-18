Crews responding to wildfire near Wasa

BC Wildfire Service crews and air support are responding to a wildfire near Wasa that is roughly estimated at 2.1 hectares.

While ground crews are working on the fire, air tankers have dropped water and retardant around the perimeter.

Smoke is highly visible from Highway 93/95 and the surrounding Wasa area, however, no values are currently being threatened.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The BC Wildfire Service map also shows another small fire burning up near Skookumchuck and a large wildfire burning remotely roughly 30 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures
Next story
Interior Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, 15 active

Just Posted

Crews responding to wildfire near Wasa

BC Wildfire Service crews and air support are responding to a wildfire… Continue reading

RDEK lends support to group seeking a weir on Lake Koocanusa

Regional district to send a letter to province, feds supporting local concerns over reservoir water levels

Cranbrook History Centre releasing nine railcars from its collection

The Cranbrook History Centre has begun the process of deaccessioning nine of… Continue reading

Kimberley supports local RCMP detachment

The residents of Kimberley and the surrounding area have always been very… Continue reading

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

Interior Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, 15 active

165 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

Is the Governor General’s head too big for Rideau Hall?

So it appears that the title of Governor General of Canada has… Continue reading

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Most Read