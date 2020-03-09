‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

The BC SPCA’s Sunshine Coast Branch is crying fowl on hobby farmers who are abandoning chickens along local roads. (Kenneth Allen photo)

The BC SPCA is “crying fowl” on hobby farmers believed to be abandoning chickens on Sunshine Coast logging roads.

Sunshine Coast SPCA manager Marika Donnelly said in a release on Monday that they’ve had 19 chickens come through their branch since January, including nine roosters that were rescued on March 5.

“We are getting an increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads in the area,” Donnelly said, adding that staff had also discovered the remains of a rooster that had been attacked by a predator.

ALSO READ: Okanagan woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

She said roosters are most at risk of abandonment since they are less desirable for hobby farmers.

“What we’re finding is that people raise the chicks until they are about six months old and they can discern if they are male or female,” she said. “Roosters will fight over the hens and can become aggressive, so some hobby farmers don’t want them.

“Instead of re-homing, or even culling their flock humanely, they are simply driving out to one of the logging roads in the area and dumping them.

“Leaving chickens in the woods leaves them vulnerable to predators and starvation, ultimately a painful death.”

Instead, she said the SPCA is urging residents to “do the right thing.”

“When people choose to raise animals they have a responsibility to treat them humanely,” she said. “We’re speaking out on this situation because we know our community can do better.”

For more information contact Donnelly at the SPCA Sunshine Coast branch office by calling 604-740-0301 or email mdonnelly@spca.bc.ca.

ALSO READ: ‘Burned alive’ — BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’
Next story
Feds have fiscal room to react to impacts of COVID-19, says Bill Morneau

Just Posted

Wildlife strategy lack in many area: MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has plenty to say about draft wildlife strategy

Brock Palmer caps brilliant season with Dynamiter Player of the Month for February

It is fitting that the final player of the month for the… Continue reading

Music in the Gallery opening for Live at Studio 64 concerts

The spring 2020 Live at Studio 64 concert series gets underway this… Continue reading

UPDATED: Reports of two dogs dead, a third extremely ill after walking in Wycliffe Butte

UPDATE: As of Saturday, Mar. 7 Another report on Facebook has been… Continue reading

Kimberley Freestyle Club qualifies two athletes for Junior Nationals

Kimberley’s Freestyle Ski Club is growing, and after spending this season competing… Continue reading

WATCH: The week in review: March 6

A video recap of this week’s top stories in Kimberley

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

Kimberley Atom Competitive Dynamiters win banner

The Kimberley Atom Competitive Dynamiters were victorious in their East Kootenay Banner… Continue reading

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read