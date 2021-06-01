Curbside recycling set to begin in Kimberley by August 31

The City of Kimberley’s curbside recycling program is set to roll out this August, collecting recycling from 3122 single-family dwellings, though multi-unit dwellings will still be responsible for their own collection.

According to a May 31 press release from the city, recycling carts will be delivered to homes in early August, with curbside recycling to begin by Aug. 31.

“Kimberley is one of the few municipalities in British Columbia with no curbside recycling program as yet,” said Nik Morissette, Manager of Operations – Roads with the City of Kimberley.

“Introducing this program is going to have major impacts on our environment. We look forward to being a part of the solution to divert waste from the landfill and help keep BC and the East Kootenays beautiful.”

The city has partnered up with Recycle BC for this, and they use a consistent material list all across the province, which means certain materials are accepted and others are not.

You are allowed to put packaging, printed paper including newspapers, boxboard packaging, cardboard, plastic bottles, jars and jugs, plastic or paper take-out cups, bowls and lids and metal cans into the bin.

However, glass, foam packaging, plastic and lined plastic bags and hazardous materials will still be required to bring to the recycling depot. A full list of what you can and can not put in the carts can be found here: www.kimberley.ca/recycle.

In addition to Recycle BC, a non-profit organization responsible for residential packaging and paper recycling across B.C., this project is also supported by the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“Producers of packaging and paper products have responsibility for the financing and operation of the province-wide residential recycling system, helping to keep costs down for municipalities,” the city said in a release. “Recycle BC manages this program on behalf of the producers. RDEK is supporting the costs of recycling carts.”

The City of Kimberley will release more details about the program throughout the summer and if you need any further information you are encouraged to contact Morissette directly at 250-427-9682 or nmorissette@kimberley.ca



