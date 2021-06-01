Kimberley will get curbside recycling this August. File photo.

Curbside recycling set to begin in Kimberley by August 31

The City of Kimberley’s curbside recycling program is set to roll out this August, collecting recycling from 3122 single-family dwellings, though multi-unit dwellings will still be responsible for their own collection.

According to a May 31 press release from the city, recycling carts will be delivered to homes in early August, with curbside recycling to begin by Aug. 31.

READ MORE: Kimberley to have curbside recycling by this summer

“Kimberley is one of the few municipalities in British Columbia with no curbside recycling program as yet,” said Nik Morissette, Manager of Operations – Roads with the City of Kimberley.

“Introducing this program is going to have major impacts on our environment. We look forward to being a part of the solution to divert waste from the landfill and help keep BC and the East Kootenays beautiful.”

The city has partnered up with Recycle BC for this, and they use a consistent material list all across the province, which means certain materials are accepted and others are not.

You are allowed to put packaging, printed paper including newspapers, boxboard packaging, cardboard, plastic bottles, jars and jugs, plastic or paper take-out cups, bowls and lids and metal cans into the bin.

However, glass, foam packaging, plastic and lined plastic bags and hazardous materials will still be required to bring to the recycling depot. A full list of what you can and can not put in the carts can be found here: www.kimberley.ca/recycle.

In addition to Recycle BC, a non-profit organization responsible for residential packaging and paper recycling across B.C., this project is also supported by the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“Producers of packaging and paper products have responsibility for the financing and operation of the province-wide residential recycling system, helping to keep costs down for municipalities,” the city said in a release. “Recycle BC manages this program on behalf of the producers. RDEK is supporting the costs of recycling carts.”

The City of Kimberley will release more details about the program throughout the summer and if you need any further information you are encouraged to contact Morissette directly at 250-427-9682 or nmorissette@kimberley.ca


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest
Next story
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving drunk

Just Posted

IH is concerned by Penticton's rate of fatal overdoses as a result of opioid use. The healthy authority has been ramping up its outreach efforts, even implementing the Naloxone Challenge to train businesses and organizations how to administer the lifesaving drug, yet the death rate still increased this year. (File Photo)
April records 176 overdose deaths: B.C. Coroners Service

The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting 176 deaths due to drug toxicity… Continue reading

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo
Ktunaxa deeply saddened by news of discovery of children’s remains

First Nation issues statement on the uncovering of a graveyard at site of Kamloops residential school

Kimberley will get curbside recycling this August. File photo.
Curbside recycling set to begin in Kimberley by August 31

The City of Kimberley’s curbside recycling program is set to roll out… Continue reading

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Kimberley’s housing stock is primarily single family homes. City Spaces file
Kimberley Council receives housing needs study

Kimberley City Council received a Housing Needs Assessment report last week at… Continue reading

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Most Read