More burns to come next week depending on conditions

Kimberley residents may notice it is quite smokey today (Friday, Oct. 4).

Fire Chief Rick Prasad says there is some pile burning going on, to burn up left overs from fuel treatment projects this summer.

“There may be more piles burned next week, depending on condiitons,” he said.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

