This vehicle was impounded in Abbotsford on Thursday after the 19-year-old driver was clocked going 136 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Dad’s vehicle impounded after driver clocked at 136 km/h in 50 zone

Incident on Thursday in Abbotsford also results in loss of licence

A new driver in Abbotsford lost his licence and had his vehicle impounded on Thursday after he was clocked going 136 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone.

The incident took place in the area of Marshall and Townline roads.

Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker posted about the incident on Twitter, saying the 19-year-old driver – who only had his novice licence – lost that and received a $368 ticket and had his dad’s vehicle impounded.

READ MORE: #LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

READ MORE: Eating cereal, trimming nose hairs – it’s all illegal while driving

The Abbotsford Police Department stated on its Facebook page there was a notation on the man’s licence that he had previously been given a five-month driving prohibition from the superintendent of the Motor Vehicle Branch.

The superintendent has the authority to ban a person from driving based on their driving record or if their driving poses a risk to public safety.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school
Next story
California parents of 13 plead guilty to torture, abuse

Just Posted

BREAKING: B.C. police watchdog clears officers in fatal hostage situation

A woman died after a hostage situation in a rural area outside Cranbrook last fall

EK Performing Arts festival starts Monday

Cranbrook to host provincial festival in 2020

Kimberley History: The Way it Was

In 1960 there were calls for a highway from Marysville to Crawford Bay

Avalanche lose in PACWEST quarter-finals

The College of the Rockies men’s and women’s volleyball teams lost their matches at provincials

KUMR to receive BC Heritage Award

The 2019 Heritage BC Awards will feature Kimberley Underground Mining Railway for outstanding volunteerism.

WATCH: Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

Logging truck loses logs on Cranbrook St.

Traffic diverted to Ridgeview Rd. for a few hours as the scene was cleaned up

‘If I win, it would be life changing’: B.C. teen musician makes top 100 in CBC music competition

Round two voting is now open until Feb. 26

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Ballet Jorgen’s Coppélia features local dancers

Classic ballet runs at Key City Theatre Friday, Feb. 22

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Most Read