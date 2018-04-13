The John Hart dam in Campbell River. (File)

Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather

Ministry recommends regular monitoring, clearing spillways of blockages, reviewing emergency plans

A high snow pack and possible heavy spring runoff has prompted a warning from the British Columbia government to owners of dams to ensure that they are in good repair and that their water is safeguarded.

An advisory from the Ministry of Natural Resource Operations says the very wet conditions in the Interior could increase the risk of dam failures and it’s important for owners to take precautions.

READ MORE: High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

The ministry says owners are urged to conduct regular monitoring, clear the spillway of any blockages and review their dam emergency plan.

It says owners may also have to be prepared to lower their reservoir to provide additional storage and reduce flooding downstream.

There are more than 1,500 active dams in B.C. that are regulated under the Water Sustainability Act.

The ministry says the average snow pack for the province on April 1 was at 127 per cent of normal, while in the southern Interior it was at 145 per cent, and that combined with the forecast will play a critical role in whether flooding occurs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More violence at B.C.’s newest jail than nearly any other
Next story
Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council approves update to Kimberley Nature Park Management Plan

The update will allow for more flexibility within time frames for special event applications.

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

Presenting a Quilt of Valour

Cindy Postnikoff from Military Ames recently presented a Quilt of Valour to… Continue reading

NDP playing pipeline politics, MLA says

The NDP are playing pipeline politics, says Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug… Continue reading

St. Mary Lake residents question proposed park

Residents concerned that proposed park will not be same as required in covenants

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages due to 2017 wildfires are not dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay along Highway 20

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather

Ministry recommends regular monitoring, clearing spillways of blockages, reviewing emergency plans

More violence at B.C.’s newest jail than nearly any other

OCC’s staff-on-inmate claims tops list, jail rates second highest in B.C. for assaults among inmates

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Most Read