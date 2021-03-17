The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)

Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

The man who shot a transit cop in Surrey on the platform of the Scott Road SkyTrain station was sentenced Wednesday in Surrey provincial court.

According to online court documents, Daon Gordon Glasgow, 37, was sentenced to seven years and 301 days for discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, five years for having a loaded prohibited weapon, seven days for unlawfully discharging a firearm and a lifetime ban on possessing firearms.

He is expected to be back in court on Friday morning.

READ ALSO: Glasgow found not guilty of trying to murder transit cop in Surrey

Last October Glasgow was found not guilty of attempted murder in the Jan. 30, 2019 shooting of Constable Josh Harms.

Harms, 27, was shot twice – once in his right arm, and once in his left hand – with a 9mm handgun. A surgeon removed the bullet from his arm. His hand sustained significant but not catastrophic damage and he eventually returned to duty.

Glasgow had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction at the time the trigger was pulled in the SkyTrain station shooting.


