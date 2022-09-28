Darryl Oakley of Kimberley is running for SD6 trustee. Submitted

Darryl Oakley is seeking a seat on the SD6 board

I am running for SD6 Kimberley Zone Trustee for the following reasons;

1. I am a huge supporter of a healthy public education system that fully supports, and enables our children , physically, emotionally, and cognitively as they develop into young adults. Our community is growing, I would be a strong voice on the Rocky Mountain School district board of education to make sure the Kimberley zone gets it’s fair share of resources.

2. I am not shy! I am a firm believer that a trustee needs to be an exceptional communicator. If elected as a trustee, I would strive to communicate and network strongly within the Kimberley zone in order to open doors of community enrichment opportunity for students. I have been involved as a council liaison with the Kimberley Youth Action Network for many years and have seen how important – and rewarding to students – that process can be.

3. I have been a City of Kimberley councillor for over a decade now. I am well versed in Governance processes, issues and strategies. If elected, I would happily jump in – with hiking boots firmly laced up – and serve the school community to the very best of my ability.

Thank you

Darryl Oakley

e: darryloakley2011@gmail.com

c: 250 427 8907

Election 2022

