Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Daytime Surrey shooting leaves taxi passenger dead, driver hospitalized

‘We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,’ Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said

A young man was killed and a cabbie was seriously injured in a shooting in Guildford on Tuesday afternoon, near 108 Avenue and 148 Street.

“We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is “working with Surrey to gather information,” IHIT Sgt. Tim Pierotti said.

READ ALSO: Police investigating two shootings at residences in Surrey

Munn said police received reports of shots fired at a taxi cab in a parking lot in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that both occupants of the vehicle had been shot. The passenger, a 30-year-old male is deceased and the driver of the taxi was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Munn said.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident with the 30-year-old deceased man being known to police,” Munn said. “This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver.”

Police ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Surreysurrey rcmp

Previous story
Alberta awards prize to essay that argues women should pick babies over careers
Next story
16 deaths recorded during B.C.’s July heat wave

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Junior B2 Outlaws secured the South Division Championship and the coveted Provincial Gold Championship over the August 5 weekend in Sylvan Lake, Alberta.
Outlaws on top after lacrosse championship victories

The Weasel Creek wildfire has burned across the Montana border and into the B.C. portion of the Flathead Valley.Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Area restriction in effect for Weasel Creek fire

The Mt. Evans fire is burning in steep terrain and not currently threatening any structures. BC Wildfire Service file
Mt. Evans fire not threatening any structures; burning in steep terrain 29 km southwest of Kimberley

A Canadian Blood Services clinic in Calgary. (File photo: Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
Far-flung geography affects blood collection in Kootenays