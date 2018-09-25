Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road

Emergency crews were called out to the scene of a motor vehicle incident on Strathcona Parkway on Sept. 24. The accident happened approximately 15 kilometres up the road to Mount Washington. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

The motorcyclist who died following a crash on Vancouver Island Monday was part of a Facebook group, some of whose members regularly time their rides on the Mount Washington roadway and post their records.

According to a member of the Comox Valley Motorcycle Group, who spoke to The Record on the condition of anonymity, he has seen many of these posts from members who have clocked their times on the Strathcona Parkway – the road leading to/from Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

“I don’t know if it’s up or down or both,” he said, adding that he prefers long-distance trips so doesn’t pay much attention to posts about speed runs.

“They try and see how fast they can go.”

He does not know if the deceased was involved in the timed riding, but he says motorcyclists can be just as much a danger to themselves as other vehicles can.

“I’ve got a friend who works up there and he says he’s been passed coming down the hill in his truck – passed by motorcyclists going so fast it’s like they were shot out of a cannon,” he said. “It’s tough enough looking out for every idiot in a car, but the last couple of fatalities I’m aware of… it doesn’t appear these are anybody’s fault other than the motorcyclist.”

The deceased was reportedly riding a Suzuki GSX R-750.

Notorious history

Monday’s crash happened steps away from the scene of another fatal motorcycle crash – this one from 2003.

Lance Edward Waddell was killed on Sept. 14, 2017 after crashing his motorcycle. The locations of both crashes were very similar. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

According to the Sept. 17, 2003 edition of The Record, Lance Edward Waddell died on Sept. 14, 2003 after traveling down from Mount Washington on his motorcycle and failing to round a left-hand curve. Speed was believed to be a factor in that crash.

Jazmine Rose Blais, a friend of the deceased and a motorcyclist herself, said she has ridden down from Mount Washington on her motorcycle once and is familiar with the dangers of that curve. She said the curve where the accident happened can be difficult to navigate, even if you are doing the speed limit.

“We don’t know how fast he was going, but even if you’re doing the speed limit and then that bend, it’s kind of a slight hill, and if you’re not prepared for it… you don’t have any reaction time because you can’t see the curve up until you’re in it and it feels like you’re getting off the bike a little bit,” Blais told CTV Vancouver Island.

“You get up there and it is a slight bend, but that slight bend is always full of gravel and then there’s nothing, there’s just a ditch.”

Blais met the deceased only a couple months ago but already considered him a very close friend. She said he had sent her a few pictures from the top of Mount Washington around 10 minutes before the accident happened.

Blais said the man was a relatively new rider, having only started in the spring, but he had passed all his tests and always rode safely.

However, she added that only a few days ago he fell off his bike after a vehicle cut him off during a left turn.

“We all learn from those little accidents, but just a couple more days and that was it,” she said. “He was really good, just a safe rider, always paying attention and trying to get home to his kid every time – trying to survive that next ride and not getting hit.”

Blais said the deceased will be missed dearly, especially by his wife and young daughter.

“He was great, always had a smile on his face, was never angry, always had good things to say, always in a good mood and he loved riding – it was one of his favourite things to do.”



