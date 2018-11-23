If you still don’t have a voting package yet, you have until midnight on Friday, Nov. 23, to request one. (File photo)

Deadline extended to submit pro rep ballots to Dec. 7 over postal strike

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

Elections BC will extend the deadline to submit your ballot on electoral reform because of the continued strike at Canada Post.

The agency said Friday the new date to mail your packages back in will be 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, rather than Nov. 30.

EXCLUSIVE: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process,” said Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman. “Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility.”

If you still haven’t received your voting package, you have until midnight on Friday, Nov. 23, to request one. You can contact Elections BC online, by phone at 1-800-661-8683, or at a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office.

It’s been almost six weeks since unionized postal workers began rotating strikes across the country in their labour dispute with Canada Post.

READ MORE: Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

