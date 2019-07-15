FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo a box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. This year Prime Day is happening on two days: Monday, July 15, 2019, and Tuesday, July 16. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Amazon’s Prime Day is coming with a wave of deals — and protests.

The company’s fifth annual Prime Day now stretches two days, Monday and Tuesday, invented as an effort to try to drum up sales during sluggish summer months and sign up more users for its Prime loyalty program.

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals. Amazon’s own products are usually among the strongest sellers.

This year, some used the high-profile event as a way to garner attention for their protests against Amazon.

At a warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota, workers planned a strike to raise awareness over working conditions. On Twitter, Massachusetts Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren voiced her support for their cause.

Amazon says it already offers what the workers are striking for.

READ MORE: Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Hate trial for Toronto editor could be re-opened as judge delays sentencing
Next story
Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP apprehend three impaired drivers

In addition to dealing with the incident in Wasa early Sunday morning,… Continue reading

Kimberley Golf Club Ladies raise funds for theatre seating

The ladies league at Kimberley Golf Club held their annual fundraiser on… Continue reading

New Coordinator for Healthy Kimberley’s Food Recovery Project

Shannon Grey Duncan will take over for Kandice Mueller at the Kimberley Food Recovery Depot

Classic moto group returns to Kimberley for JulyFest weekend

Indian Moto Riders Group to roll through Kimberley, raise funds for community.

Save On Foods donates to Kimberley community groups

Save On Foods recently donated over $2,000 to Food Bank and Military Ames.

Wasa man stabbed four times at own home

The suspect fled the scene.

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Most Read