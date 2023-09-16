Decision to expand Kimberley Transit routes deferred until next Council meeting

At their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, Kimberley City Council looked to approve expansion of some of the community’s transit routes, at an annual net municipal cost share estimated at $32,864.

The two routes in question are the Route 23 winter shuttle and the Route 24 on-demand service.

Before their discussion, Council heard a presentation from Daynika White, government relations manager with BC Transit, the main point of contact for local government partners regarding all things pertaining to public transit.

White began with an outline of BC Transit’s partnership model.

“Public transit is highly subsidized and the biggest benefit of the BC Transit model is the legislated funding formula. In terms of the funding, we have two main formulas,” White explained.

“The province provides about 47 per cent of the operating costs of conventional, or fixed-route transit, and 67 per cent of the cost for Custom, of handyDART service. Local governments keep 100 per cent of transit revenues which helps offset a portion of the operating costs. And the balance is typically made up through local property taxes.”

Kimberley Transit currently provides 7380 service hours each year, from around 22,100 passenger trips.

“Transit revenue is now higher than it was before the pandemic, suggesting ridership is actually higher than the numbers reported,” White said. “We had pre-pandemic ridership as 26,000 trips, but the revenue was only $67,000 so I think if we’re looking at revenue, our revenue is certainly higher than pre-pandemic, so I think ridership recovery is quite strong.”

She added the annual review revealed Kimberley Transit’s most pressing need at the moment is to expand the size of the fleet by at least one additional vehicle. As all vehicles are currently in service every weekday, it can be a challenge to maintain scheduled service in the event of an unexpected flat tire or wildlife collision, that would require maintenance. Additionally, in the winter there is the added layer of service to Kimberley Alpine Resort.

“The general manager of NextGen has been doing an exceptional job avoiding service disruptions, but the risk of missing service due to vehicle shortage has remained high over the last little while,” White said. “This has also been exacerbated by our local maintenance provider in Kimberley that has gone out of business, and right now there aren’t any other options that have been found locally so our maintenance provider for the vehicles is in Cranbrook.”

Following a lengthy discussion between White an among Council, the decision to expand was deferred until the next council meeting, to allow some time to garner more information.

“We’re kind of talking here without seeing a lot of data, and I think it would be nice if we could get the hard data on the trips, but also some of the anecdotal as well,” Mayor Don McCormick said. “I think we even have a survey we did not that long ago with the riders.”

The next Council meeting is Monday, Sept. 25.



