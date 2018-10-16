The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

The lawyer for a woman charged in the death of her 14-month-old son says the Crown presented what seems to be a damning case, but its evidence is one-sided.

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for their son John.

The Crown presented evidence from an array of medical professionals that suggested John could not fight off a staph infection because he was malnourished and that he was close to death by the time he arrived in hospital.

RELATED: Calgary baby death trial hears rash suggested nutritional deficiency, not eczema

The mother’s lawyer, John Phillips, says in his closing arguments that John died because of treatment he received at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Alberta’s former chief medical examiner, now a consultant, testified that she believed John died because doctors raised the boy’s sodium levels and infused him with fluid too quickly.

Phillips urged jurors to look at the full picture.

“It is a good example of why we have trials in our legal system. In our society we try not to just act like an angry mob, grabbing our pitchforks and torches,” he said Tuesday.

“We hold a trial of the facts and look at the whole picture and try to determine what the situation actually was.”

Phillips also described photos of the family’s home showing healthy snacks, vitamins, baby gates and wellness books.

“This looks like a house where the parents are really conscious of the health and wellness of their children.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions
Next story
Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Just Posted

Your candidates for Mayor and Council

The two candidates running for Kimberley Mayor and the 15 running for… Continue reading

Full house attends Council candidates forum

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce held an All Candidates Forum at McKim… Continue reading

Election signs are being tampered with in Kimberley

Kimberley City Council candidate Michelle Nex is frustrated that someone is pulling… Continue reading

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

RCMP make arrests after crime spree

Two B.C. residents are in custody after evading police in Fernie and… Continue reading

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Most Read