Gabriel Klein, charged with the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend. (Handout)

Defense asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Closing arugments continue in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

A defence lawyer for a man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a student inside an Abbotsford high school says his client should be found guilty of manslaughter.

Martin Peters says Gabriel Klein had stolen alcohol and a hunting knife hours earlier in order to get drunk and use the weapon to stab a police officer in hopes he would trigger his own death in a suicide-by-cop scenario.

He told B.C. Supreme Court that Klein did not intentionally plan to walk into a high school in Abbotsford on Nov. 1, 2016, to stab a 13-year-old girl to death or injure her friend.

Martin says his client’s mental capacity was impaired slightly by alcohol because 2.8 ounces of rum were missing from a bottle he’d stolen and his blood-alcohol level suggested he’d consumed the alcohol.

The court has heard Letisha Reimer was stabbed 14 times and another girl whose name is banned from publication suffered serious stab wounds requiring multiple surgeries.

RELATED: Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Martin says his client should be found guilty on the second charge of aggravated assault for the injuries to the girl who survived the attack.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Interior Health warns about opioid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

Just Posted

Trust CEO looks ahead to 2020

Anniversary year will focus on extensive public engagement and symposia as Trust renews strategic priorities

Dynamiters win 2-1 over Golden in Cranbrook

Coach Stuart not impressed with team’s play

Opening Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The ski season has officially begun in Kimberley

Grade 4 students at McKim donate to Kimberley Helping Hands Food bank

As part of a class project, students bought and donated groceries for the annual Christmas hamper program

Kimberley Community Band delights with annual Christmas concert

The Kimberley Community Band presented their Christmas concert last Thursday December 12… Continue reading

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Interior Health warns about opioid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

Most Read