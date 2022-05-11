The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

Delays along Highway 93 near Radium due to boulder

Single lane alternating traffic

Expect delays when travelling on Highway 93 close to Radium Hot Springs, along the Trans-Canada detour.

A boulder is blocking the highway in Kootenay National Park, causing single lane alternative traffic.

Crews are on site.

DriveBC will be updated as they work to remove the rock.

The boulder was first reported on DriveBC at approximately 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

trans-canada highway

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. man denied $5,000 claim after portable speaker hit his shin at SkyTrain station

Just Posted

Cranbrook City Hall. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook, RDEK receive $78,000 for poverty reduction initiatives

X
Kimberley RCMP 4th Quarter Policing Report

RCMP Sgt. Steve Woodcox. Bulletin file
Kimberley RCMP seeing rise in mental health calls

McWhinnie Day 2022 on a very rainy May day at the Kimberley Skate Park. Paul Rodgers photo.
Bob McWhinnie Day at the Kimberley Skate Park