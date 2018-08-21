Blazed Creek wildfire approximately 20 km west of Creston is causing delays at Kootenay Pass.

Delays on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

DriveBC reminding travellers the area is an active wildfire zone and warning of fallen debris.

DriveBC is warning travellers to use caution when travelling on Highway 3 between Salmo and Creston.

Wildfire related activity is still occurring 20 kilometres west of Creston at Kootenay Pass.

“Travellers should be aware that this is an active wildfire site,” said DriveBC. “There may be possible delays without notice.”

Drivers are urged to watch for fallen debris, crews and equipment.

The road has been experiencing intermittent closures and delays and reductions to single-lane traffic for more than a week now.

The 5600-hectare fire has not grown dramatically in size this week, but its proximity to Highway 3 and a major power line remains a concern.

“Representatives from Highways continue to conduct patrol during the day and overnight to monitor for any additional changes,” reports the Southeast Fire Centre. Nineteen firefighters and two pieces of heavy equipment were on the scene Tuesday.

An alternative route is over the Kootenay Lake ferry and along the east shore of Kootenay Lake via Hwy 6 and 3A.

Check drivebc.ca for the latest closure information.

