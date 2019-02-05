Detained Canadian Kovrig gets third consular visit in China since his arrest

Global Affairs Canada says the officials met today with the former Canadian diplomat

The federal government says Canadian Michael Kovrig has received his third meeting with consular officials since his December arrest in China on allegations of endangering Chinese national security.

A statement by Global Affairs Canada says the officials met today with the former Canadian diplomat, who was on leave from his job at the time of his arrest.

The statement says the government continues to be deeply concerned by what it calls the “arbitrary” detentions of Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor, who was also arrested in December on similar allegations.

READ MORE: Former Canadian diplomat detained in China amid rising tensions: reports

The government says Spavor, an entrepreneur, has also met with Canadian diplomats three times.

Canada has demanded the release of both men and it is trying to get more consular access to them.

Some Western analysts say their arrests are in retaliation for Canada’s December arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou following an extradition request from the United States.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims
Next story
VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Just Posted

Adam Anderson named Dynamiter Player of the Month

The Kimberley Dynamiters presented the January Player of the Month to goalie… Continue reading

Starlite fundraising campaign a shining success

East Kootenay Foundation for Health raises $372,000 for East Kootenay lab equipment

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

A fun-filled February

Construction officially begins on Church Street affordable housing in Kimberley

After many years of anticipation and hard work, construction on the Church… Continue reading

Great Scot. Kimberley/Cranbrook celebrate Robbie Burns Night

The Scots came out in full force for Robbie Burns Night at… Continue reading

It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Views on legal immigration depends on age, and province, Research Co. says

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical ‘Western Canada Party’: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Most Read