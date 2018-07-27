Development Permit goes through for Rotary Drive

Tyee Homes hopes to build a 30 unit duplex and townhouse development.

Tyee Homes is one step closer to building a 30-unit mixed duplex and multi-family development on Rotary Drive.

On Monday, Kimberley City Council approved a development permit at a regular Council meeting.

Tyee plans to build seven duplex lots along the west or Mark Creek side of the property, with the multi-family townhouse along the east or Rotary Drive side of the property.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock says that the development will be separated by a private road service off a new intersection on Rotary to the north, and the existing Huckleberry Lane to the south. This will include public access to the Lion’s Way trail.

He also brought up the Public Hearing that took place on June 11, at which neighbours raised concerns about landscaping, privacy, and the height of the buildings.

There are a few conditions Tyee must adhere to before they can proceed with the building permit stage. This includes both servicing plans and landscaping plans.

“The density and scale proposed is in keeping with the surrounding neighbourhood and previous zoning designations,” said Pollock. “Height is limited by zoning, and a Covenant on Title, to be no greater than 9.1m (30 feet). Tree planting and landscaping similar to Mark Creek Crossing is proposed along Rotary Drive…”

The time frame of the project is yet to be determined, however site prep has already begun starting at the North end of the development.

Pre-sales will determine more of a time frame and interest, says Pollock, however he expects building to begin any time between autumn of 2018 and spring of 2019.

 

Fatal wildfire rips through California towns; residents flee
From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Council approves development permit for St. Mary Lake Road

The proponent hopes to subdivide their property into seven residential parcels.

MP announces additional investment for Kootenay-Columbia youth employment

Nelson – MP Wayne Stetski announced today an additional federal investment of… Continue reading

Land on Kimbrook Crescent to see development after years of sitting vacant

The developer hopes to build two multi-family units

Firm seeks investors for International School

Mayor Don McCormick will head to China in October to assist search

Watch: Week in review

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Kelowna wildfire held as 933 homes remain on evacuation alert

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

