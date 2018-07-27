Development Permit goes through for Rotary Drive

Tyee Homes is one step closer to building a 30-unit mixed duplex and multi-family development on Rotary Drive.

On Monday, Kimberley City Council approved a development permit at a regular Council meeting.

Tyee plans to build seven duplex lots along the west or Mark Creek side of the property, with the multi-family townhouse along the east or Rotary Drive side of the property.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock says that the development will be separated by a private road service off a new intersection on Rotary to the north, and the existing Huckleberry Lane to the south. This will include public access to the Lion’s Way trail.

He also brought up the Public Hearing that took place on June 11, at which neighbours raised concerns about landscaping, privacy, and the height of the buildings.

There are a few conditions Tyee must adhere to before they can proceed with the building permit stage. This includes both servicing plans and landscaping plans.

“The density and scale proposed is in keeping with the surrounding neighbourhood and previous zoning designations,” said Pollock. “Height is limited by zoning, and a Covenant on Title, to be no greater than 9.1m (30 feet). Tree planting and landscaping similar to Mark Creek Crossing is proposed along Rotary Drive…”

The time frame of the project is yet to be determined, however site prep has already begun starting at the North end of the development.

Pre-sales will determine more of a time frame and interest, says Pollock, however he expects building to begin any time between autumn of 2018 and spring of 2019.