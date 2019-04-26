Development permit goes through for vacant lot in Marysville

The previous building was demolished after a fire in 2008.

A lot in Marysville that was left vacant due to a fire many years ago will finally see new construction after a development permit was approved by Kimberley City Council on Monday, April 23, 2019.

The lot at 454 304th Street will replace the right-half of the Wooden Nickel Mall, which was demolished after a fire in 2008. The commercial and residential units were first built in 1979.

READ MORE: Kimberley Planning Department to consider changes to bylaw for height restrictions

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock explained to Council that the development is supported by the new Official Community Plan, and the applicant (Tyee Homes) is proposing to build a 2,330 sq. ft. commercial building with two 937 sq. ft. two-bedroom residential units on the second floor.

“The development is supported by the new OCP by using in-fill redevelopment of a vacant lot with a mixed commercial-residential use while providing high-quality design and building diversity in the area, and maintaining a pedestrian-friendly scale at street level with minimal setback at the front and parking accessible by a lane in the rear,” wrote City Planner Christopher Jones in a report to Council.

He adds that there is also an application to upgrade water, sewer and storm services to the property after a replacement was recommended due to the age of the existing services.

READ MORE: Construction officially begins on Church Ave. affordable housing in Kimberley

“It’s a pretty straight forward development permit,” Pollock said to Council, adding that it is a brand new building with a “good design”.

“The fire took down the previous structure – and the height of the new structure is a similar height to those neighbouring it.”

Mayor Don McCormick adds that it will be “nice to see” something finally built in the vacant lot.


