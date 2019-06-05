Howie Manchester, senior fisheries biologist, carries out a fish health audit at Okisollo fish farm near Quadra Island, B.C. (David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror)

DFO to test for harmful virus at B.C. fish farms

The tests will screen for Icelandic and Norwegian strains of piscine orthoreovirus, or PRV

Testing will begin at B.C. fish farm operations for strains of a virus that is harmful to farmed Atlantic salmon in Norway, the federal fisheries minister announced Tuesday.

Jonathan Wilkinson said the screening for Icelandic and Norwegian strains of piscine orthoreovirus, or PRV, at B.C. aquaculture sites is part of a proposed risk management policy that aims to protect wild salmon and the health of farmed fish.

Environmental, industry and Indigenous groups have 60 days to provide feedback during a consultation process before the government announces an enhanced federal aquaculture policy within four to six months, he said.

“My view is this is a path forward where we take into account concerns and we address them in thoughtful and substantive ways,” he said. “I think it’s important that we do that because British Columbians want to be sure we are effectively protecting their environment and protecting wild salmon.”

READ MORE: DFO says virus found among Atlantic salmon ‘poses minimal risk’ to Fraser River sockeye

Vancouver Island aquaculture activist Alexandra Morton has long called for virus tests on farmed salmon transferred to open net pens near wild salmon spawning routes.

“This has been a six-year battle and so it is very unexpected to see a fisheries minister take such a bold and unprecedented step,” said Morton, a biologist, in a statement. “However I know the devil lies in the detail and I am waiting to see who is going to do the testing and what is the protocol when they find the virus.”

In February, a Federal Court judge gave the Department of Fisheries and Oceans four months to revise its policy that didn’t require farmed Atlantic salmon to be tested for the virus.

“What we need to do is assure people they can have comfort the environment is being protected,” said Wilkinson, adding the goal is to address concerns about salmon health while enabling the aquaculture industry to grow.

Two recent studies by a Fisheries Department scientist found PRV does not have the same harmful affect on Atlantic salmon farmed in Pacific waters at it does in Norway.

Fisheries officials also said in February that data shows PRV poses minimal risks to wild sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser River.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party
Next story
Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Just Posted

Dynamiters sign Kimberley local Cam Reid

Reid is a defenceman, having played for an EK Midget Zone Team for the last two years.

Local group says city of Cranbrook turned down arena sublease agreement

A group trying to bring hockey back to Cranbrook says their proposals were turned down by the city

Wendy Davis recognized as Area E Volunteer of the Year

The RDEK named Davis volunteer of the year for her many years of community involvement.

Selkirk grads of 1959 hold reunion

The Selkirk Senior High School Graduating Class of 1959 held their 60th… Continue reading

Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Used Book Store to close

The bookstore will no longer be accepting donations.

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Murder in rural B.C. town is unsolved after five years

Thomas Feeney was found dead in his Rossland home on June 5, 2014

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

Remembering Bob MacSporran

BRIAN CROWE For the Bulletin There was many a good man who… Continue reading

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Most Read