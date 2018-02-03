Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Round five results

Cheers went up in the Wall Centre hotel as Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson reaped enough points from second and third choices to win the B.C. Liberal leadership with 4,621 points.

Wilkinson thanked the other candidates and reminded party members of the come-from-behind election win by Christy Clark in 2013 and the landslide victory led by Gordon Campell in 2001.

“Think about fiscal responsibility, that we are the party that does not spend our children’s money,” Wilkinson told a boisterous crowd. “All of us have to come together now.”

Dianne Watts finished with 4,075 points.

Round four results

Dianne Watts held onto the lead, but with 3,006 points, a fifth round is required to decide the contest.

Andrew Wilkinson jumped into second place with 2,862 points, narrowly beating out fellow Vancouver MLA Michael Lee with 2,832. That means Lee drops from the ballot and the fifth round decides the leadership.

Round three results

Dianne Watts’ point total grew to 2,469 in the third round, still not enough to clinch the leadership.

Todd Stone drops off the ballot for round four, with a third-round total of 1,766 points.

Michael Lee remained in second with 2,264 points, with Andrew Wilkinson close behind at 2,201.

Round two results

Dianne Watts remained in the lead, but gained little with 2,169 points in round two of B.C. Liberal leadership votes.

Micheal Lee held on to second with 1,960 points, followed by Andrew Wilkinson in third with 1,631.

Todd Stone was fourth with 1,505, and Mike de Jong reached 1,436, not enough to stay in the contest.

The redistribution of de Jong’s total is a key turning point as the results go to a third round.

RELATED: How the candidates differ on the issues

Round one results

Outsider Dianne Watts leads after the first round of results in the B.C. Liberal leadership, with 2,135 first-choice points.

Rookie Vancouver MLA Michael Lee was second with 1,917 votes, followed by Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson with 1,591.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone was fourth at 1,483, followed by Abbotsford West MLA Mike de Jong with 1,415.

Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan dropped off the ballot after collecting only 158 first-round points.

RELATED: Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 memberships

Each of B.C.’s 87 constituencies has 100 points in the party voting system, to remove the advantage of heavily populated urban regions with more members. The candidate with the lowest total drops off in each round, with the winner needing 4,351 points.

Previous story
PREVIEW: New BC Liberal leaders to be chosen tonight

Just Posted

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

UPDATE: Two drivers, two horses killed after Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

Mainroad issues weather warning

Potential for flash freezing conditions on Friday evening, flurries expected all weekend.

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Nova Scotia punches ticket to Scotties Tournament of Hearts semifinal

Nine consecutive wins for Team Nova Scotia in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Okanagan coach readying Team Canada freestyle athletes for Olympics

Members of Canada’s Olympic moguls mens and womens teams were training in Penticton this week

PREVIEW: New BC Liberal leaders to be chosen tonight

Six candidates square off to replace Christy Clark, take on John Horgan

Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Timberlake returns to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read