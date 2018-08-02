(Wikimedia Commons)

Dive team continues search for missing man after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Emergency crews are continuing their search for a third plane passenger who remains missing after a float plane crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge.

The float plane crashed sometime around 1 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP said, in a lake situated between Lillooet and Pemberton.

READ MORE: 1 person dead, another missing after plane crash in B.C. lake

According to witness reports substantiated by the RCMP, the plane plunged into the lake shortly after takeoff. At this time, investigators say it’s too early to speculate on the cause of the crash.

Police have confirmed it was a 20-year-old man from Prince George who died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The pilot, also 20 years old, from Williams Lake, was airlifted to a hospital in Kamloops with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was able to make it out of the wreckage on his own but was pulled from the water by nearby witnesses.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team remains at the lake, which has been closed to the public, as members search for the third man, believed to be submerged in the capsized plane.

The Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday it would be sending two investigators to the scene.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September
Next story
Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Just Posted

Shoplifting Suspects Apprehended By Police

Trio from Creston nabbed after a foot pursuit from Canadian Tire

Improving the well-being of basin residents

Columbia Basin Trust commits nearly $965,000 to 17 projects that address social issues.

More on Kimberley’s SunMine sale

The City of Kimberley and Teck Metals Ltd. announced this week that… Continue reading

First Saturday Celebrates the Arts in Kimberley

The mid-summer First Saturday is upon us on August 4, and the… Continue reading

Wildfires in East Kootenay cause highway closure

Hwy 93 through Kootenay National Park closed Wednesday due to visibility

Classic Indian Motorcycles roll through Kimberley

Show and shine at Sully Pub was a big attraction

Dive team continues search for missing man after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Wildfires scorching homes, land – and California’s budget

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.

Most Read